  5. Sour Patch Kids RSO 1g (SPK)

Sour Patch Kids RSO 1g (SPK)

by Stash

About this product

About this strain

SPK

SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. 

About this brand

Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.