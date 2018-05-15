ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 1018 reviews

Candyland

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

Effects

Happy 63%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 51%
Relaxed 47%
Energetic 43%
Stress 31%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

1,018

Lineage

First strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Candyland
First strain child
Animal Land
child
Second strain child
Grandma’s Batch
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Candyland

Most popular in