 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry AK

Cherry AK

by State Flower Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
State Flower Cannabis Cannabis Flower Cherry AK

Learn More

About this product

This long sought after phenotype of the sativa AK-47, Cherry AK is known for its sweet Cherry nose and spicy taste upon exhalation. Upon opening a jar, users will find large buds covered in frosty white trichomes. Popular for those consuming during the day, its strong cerebral effects will get consumers buzzing and focused. Stimulating and uplifting, this strain is great for reading and creative projects. This strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple characteristics and cherry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. The buds have gold coloring with lime-green leaves layered with trichome heads. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

RyanL777

Top 3 best strains ive ever had. The joint I smoke i instantly felt happy, euphoric, and ready to start my day. For ex: If its night and your feeling kinda.. eh’ smoke it, boom a blast of happiness bliss an energy ready to go to the club or ready to see what the night brings. . . Imagine smoking it during the day, exact same affect but for the day. Definitely a Day time get lets get this day going grasp my day typeweed Or a go out to party at night weed. Right on state flower. Great strain

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This marijuana strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple characteristics and cherry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. The buds have gold coloring with lime-green leaves layered with trichome heads. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation. 

About this brand

State Flower Cannabis Logo
Started from the relentless pursuit to grow truly exceptional flowers, State Flower evolved from a boutique approach to cultivation into state-of-the-art operations, while maintaining an ultra-premium level of quality. As the cannabis industry transitions from its humble roots, we are proud to be leading the way into this new phase of professional standards and practices.