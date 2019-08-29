RyanL777
on August 29th, 2019
Top 3 best strains ive ever had. The joint I smoke i instantly felt happy, euphoric, and ready to start my day. For ex: If its night and your feeling kinda.. eh’ smoke it, boom a blast of happiness bliss an energy ready to go to the club or ready to see what the night brings. . . Imagine smoking it during the day, exact same affect but for the day. Definitely a Day time get lets get this day going grasp my day typeweed Or a go out to party at night weed. Right on state flower. Great strain