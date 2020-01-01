 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Genetic Services

by Steep Hill Hawaii

About this product

Steep Hill Laboratories offers genetic testing services to help our customers gain a better understanding of all aspects of Cannabis genetics. We provide the Cannabis industry, from growers and breeders to dispensaries and end users, a suite of identification and diagnostic tools that help identify important genetic markers that can be used in the breeding of unique strains or the choice of the correct strain for use in treating medical conditions, among other applications.

About this brand

Steep Hill is the country’s leading cannabis science and technology firm. Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States in 2008, and now has company-owned labs in Berkeley, CA, and Seattle, WA, with licensed labs in Honolulu, HI, Columbia, MD, Las Vegas, NV, and Albuquerque, NM. Steep Hill’s core business is testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In addition to its core business, Steep Hill is also an innovative R&D Lab that has developed and commercialized two highly-differentiated and proprietary products: the QuantaCann™ and the GenKit™.