Steep Hill provides analytical services for legally-authorized distributors, producers, and licensed regulators of cannabis. As one of the first laboratories to focus on testing medical marijuana in the country, we first opened our doors in 2008 to help facilitate good practices in every facet of the cannabis industry. We are the original cannabis testing lab, founded by true pioneers of the Californian Cannabis Industry. Steep Hill measures the purity and safety of all products containing active cannabinoids. Testing and Analysis We take the mystery out of medical cannabis. Through rigorous quality-standard protocols, we help cultivators, dispensaries, manufacturers, and consumers prove the safety, consistency, and potency of all cannabis products that pass through our lab. We are licensed by the following states: California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.