Lab Testing

by Steep Hill Hawaii

Steep Hill provides analytical services for legally-authorized distributors, producers, and licensed regulators of cannabis. As one of the first laboratories to focus on testing medical marijuana in the country, we first opened our doors in 2008 to help facilitate good practices in every facet of the cannabis industry. We are the original cannabis testing lab, founded by true pioneers of the Californian Cannabis Industry. Steep Hill measures the purity and safety of all products containing active cannabinoids. Testing and Analysis We take the mystery out of medical cannabis. Through rigorous quality-standard protocols, we help cultivators, dispensaries, manufacturers, and consumers prove the safety, consistency, and potency of all cannabis products that pass through our lab. We are licensed by the following states: California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Steep Hill is the country’s leading cannabis science and technology firm. Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States in 2008, and now has company-owned labs in Berkeley, CA, and Seattle, WA, with licensed labs in Honolulu, HI, Columbia, MD, Las Vegas, NV, and Albuquerque, NM. Steep Hill’s core business is testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In addition to its core business, Steep Hill is also an innovative R&D Lab that has developed and commercialized two highly-differentiated and proprietary products: the QuantaCann™ and the GenKit™.