  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. Vanilla Kush Cartridge 1g
Indica

Vanilla Kush Cartridge 1g

by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Cartridges Vanilla Kush Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!

About this brand

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Logo
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!

About this strain

Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

