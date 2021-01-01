Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
FORBIDDEN ZKITTLES / HYBRID · Taste: Diesel, Fruity, Floral · Feeling: Relaxed Uplifted, Happy · Description: The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy. The Forbidden Zkittles high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours.
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
Be the first to review this product.