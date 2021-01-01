 Loading…

  5. FORBIDDEN ZKITTLES - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

FORBIDDEN ZKITTLES - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent FORBIDDEN ZKITTLES - CURATED LIVE RESIN
About this product

FORBIDDEN ZKITTLES / HYBRID · Taste: Diesel, Fruity, Floral · Feeling: Relaxed Uplifted, Happy · Description: The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy. The Forbidden Zkittles high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Forbidden Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Humulene
  3. Myrcene

A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.

