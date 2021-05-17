About this product
· Taste: Diesel, Fruity, Floral
· Feeling: Relaxed Uplifted, Happy
· Description: The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy. The Forbidden Zkittles high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours.
About this strain
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
Forbidden Zkittlez effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.