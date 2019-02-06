ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 584 reviews

Forbidden Fruit

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Forbidden Fruit
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

Effects

Show all

405 people reported 2650 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 44%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

584

