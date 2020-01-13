Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple Pure 10 contains 10mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, anything!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If 10mg isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!
on January 13th, 2020
Excellent product hope I can find this in California.
on January 6th, 2020
Great way to keep your brain working
on January 2nd, 2020
I love these! They're so easy to mix into homemade edibles, and just straight-up taking a packet (mixed in juice) makes for a happy, creative, and relaxing weekend night. I'm in an illegal state, so I stock up on these every time I visit Colorado.