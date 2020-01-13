 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ripple Pure - (100mg THC)

by Stillwater Brands

5.017
About this product

Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple Pure 10 contains 10mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, anything!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If 10mg isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!

17 customer reviews

5.017

Valencia-Phd.

Excellent product hope I can find this in California.

Elrenay

I love these! They're so easy to mix into homemade edibles, and just straight-up taking a packet (mixed in juice) makes for a happy, creative, and relaxing weekend night. I'm in an illegal state, so I stock up on these every time I visit Colorado.

About this brand

At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.