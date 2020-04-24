Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 750mg has 25mg per 1ml droplet Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Peppermint Essential Oil with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.
on April 24th, 2020
A month has passed and I experienced great results with this oil. Best for single moms like me who doesn't get enough breaks.
on April 9th, 2020
Stirling has proven me that they produce top-notch products. I'm already on Day 15 of taking this CBD oil and I've never been disappointed, not even once. All my body aches disappear and gives me a sense of calmness that I've never felt before. I highly recommended this brand, it will never disappoint.
on March 24th, 2020
Good tasting oil.
