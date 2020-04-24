 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  750mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Peppermint Flavor | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested | Peppermint

750mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Peppermint Flavor | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested | Peppermint

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

About this product

0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 750mg has 25mg per 1ml droplet Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Peppermint Essential Oil with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.

35 customer reviews

marybudde

A month has passed and I experienced great results with this oil. Best for single moms like me who doesn't get enough breaks.

c_thibodeaux

Stirling has proven me that they produce top-notch products. I'm already on Day 15 of taking this CBD oil and I've never been disappointed, not even once. All my body aches disappear and gives me a sense of calmness that I've never felt before. I highly recommended this brand, it will never disappoint.

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.