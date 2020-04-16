Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$69.95MSRP
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Stirling's New CBD Sleep Better Formula has been specially formulated by our Board Certified Pharmacists to deliver the exact ingredients, in the right dosage, to help you sleep better. Ingredients Amount Per Serving CBD Hemp Extract 25 mg Melatonin 5 mg Maypop Extract 180 mg Valerian Extract 180 mg Piperine 5 mg 30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER 25mg Per Capsule. 750mg CBD Total SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.
on April 16th, 2020
Pretty disappointed that my order didn't arrive and was being returned to sender without my knowledge. I was really excited to get this and now I'll wait again.
on April 6th, 2020
It's very hard to sleep these days and this one solves it. Good thing I knew about CBD before all this happened. I wouldn't imagine having without it.
on April 1st, 2020
Wow, this product really works and helped me improve my sleeping habits. I wake up feeling energized.
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.