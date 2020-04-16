 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Sleep Formula | 750mg CBD | CBD + Melatonin, Maypop & Other Natural Ingredients to Sleep Better

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

4.838
$69.95MSRP

About this product

Stirling's New CBD Sleep Better Formula has been specially formulated by our Board Certified Pharmacists to deliver the exact ingredients, in the right dosage, to help you sleep better. Ingredients Amount Per Serving CBD Hemp Extract 25 mg Melatonin 5 mg Maypop Extract 180 mg Valerian Extract 180 mg Piperine 5 mg 30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER 25mg Per Capsule. 750mg CBD Total SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.

38 customer reviews

lindpaige

Pretty disappointed that my order didn't arrive and was being returned to sender without my knowledge. I was really excited to get this and now I'll wait again.

liencimed

It's very hard to sleep these days and this one solves it. Good thing I knew about CBD before all this happened. I wouldn't imagine having without it.

marivans

Wow, this product really works and helped me improve my sleeping habits. I wake up feeling energized.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.