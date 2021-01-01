 Loading…

Indica

Durga Mata

by Storm Cannabis Co.

Durga Mata

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Terpinolene

Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.

