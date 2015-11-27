Loading…
Storm Cannabis Co.

Durga Mata

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Durga Mata effects

Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
