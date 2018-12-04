Faptimus420 on December 4th, 2018

My favorite portable vaporizer in my collection. The Mighty, while definitely not producing the thickest of clouds, is a very effective convection vape. It thoroughly vaporizes bud in just a few hits, getting me pretty high (higher than any other of my dry herb vapes) pretty fast, but it makes it not really suitable for group sessions. Luckily, the metallic Dosing Capsules that can be bought separately are great not only for portability, but also for preparing more bud in advance and then just switching out to a different capsule in a matter of seconds, if used in a group. The battery life is pretty good, and the vapor taste is also very defined. Like with most vaporizers, the smell is barely noticeable, and dissipates in a matter of seconds, especially outside or with the window open. The somewhat steampunk design of the device is pleasing both to the eye and to the hand, although I would welcome the ability to stand up the device upright, easier cleaning, and simultaneously holding the device and a game controller has also proven to be kinda difficult. A few other negatives I can think of are the quite long heat-up time, bulkiness (compared to vape pens), and no USB charging. Overall, I seriously recommend the Mighty to anyone looking for a dry herb vaporizer, whether it's the first one, or just another one to add to a collection. I have yet to find one that I would like more.