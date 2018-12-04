Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Portable, yet highly efficient. The battery-powered MIGHTY Vaporizer uses a patented combination of full hot air convection heating and additional conduction, which ensures an efficient vaporization from the very first draw. The integrated 1.4 cm³ Filling Chamber can be used for herbs or liquids with the additional Liquid Pad. The Cooling Unit with flipable Mouthpiece provides the delivery of pleasant vapor and optimal flavor.
on December 4th, 2018
My favorite portable vaporizer in my collection. The Mighty, while definitely not producing the thickest of clouds, is a very effective convection vape. It thoroughly vaporizes bud in just a few hits, getting me pretty high (higher than any other of my dry herb vapes) pretty fast, but it makes it not really suitable for group sessions. Luckily, the metallic Dosing Capsules that can be bought separately are great not only for portability, but also for preparing more bud in advance and then just switching out to a different capsule in a matter of seconds, if used in a group. The battery life is pretty good, and the vapor taste is also very defined. Like with most vaporizers, the smell is barely noticeable, and dissipates in a matter of seconds, especially outside or with the window open. The somewhat steampunk design of the device is pleasing both to the eye and to the hand, although I would welcome the ability to stand up the device upright, easier cleaning, and simultaneously holding the device and a game controller has also proven to be kinda difficult. A few other negatives I can think of are the quite long heat-up time, bulkiness (compared to vape pens), and no USB charging. Overall, I seriously recommend the Mighty to anyone looking for a dry herb vaporizer, whether it's the first one, or just another one to add to a collection. I have yet to find one that I would like more.
on October 12th, 2018
So I've been using my Mighty for a little over a week and totally love it. I use it all day, every day and have only had to clean it once. Cleaning was easy. It performs perfectly, gives very satisfying hits. Easy temperature control right on the front of the unit is brilliant. I was using a device that used an ap on my phone to adjust the temp, which was a nuisance (why fool around with 2 devices?). It is incredibly easy to load especially using the funny "funnel" thingy S&B includes. Heats up real fast, easy to adjust the temp "on the fly" if you need to adjust while using it. Battery life is OK. My only compliant is that even though it can stand up on it's own, it doesn't do this easily. I would have designed a charging base that allows it to stand up.
on April 25th, 2018
If I am smoking flower, this is my preferred product. The flavors are heightened in my opinion, and the chamber can fit a decent amount of flower. Battery life is solid, you can go several days before needing to charge it again, even as a daily vaper. The orange disc tool it comes with to load the chamber with your ground flower makes this a mess free process, which I really appreciate. On top of it all, it's surprisingly portable, can fit in my pocket, which is great for me since I travel for business frequently.