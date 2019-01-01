 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds

ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds

by Strainly

Write a review
Strainly Cannabis Seeds ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds

About this product

ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds Sealed packs on www.strainly.io ACE's entire collection + many other gems

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Congo

Congo

Congo by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant cross of two Congolese strains, Bangi Congo x Congo #3 and Pakistan Chitral Kush. This genetic combination offers consumers a clean, smile-inducing high that is brimming with positive energy. The mixture of stimulating sativa genetics and heady Kush genetics creates a blend of euphoric introspection and vigor. Enjoy Congo throughout the day to improve mood and stave off lethargy and depression.  

About this brand

Strainly Logo
Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.