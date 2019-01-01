About this product
ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds Sealed packs on www.strainly.io ACE's entire collection + many other gems
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Congo
Congo by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant cross of two Congolese strains, Bangi Congo x Congo #3 and Pakistan Chitral Kush. This genetic combination offers consumers a clean, smile-inducing high that is brimming with positive energy. The mixture of stimulating sativa genetics and heady Kush genetics creates a blend of euphoric introspection and vigor. Enjoy Congo throughout the day to improve mood and stave off lethargy and depression.