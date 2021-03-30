Bergamot PAX Pod 0.5g
From Cloud Hat of Abracadabra Beans comes the clone-only Bergamot, a.k.a. Bergy. Crossing a secret mother strain with Afghani, this THC-dominant hybrid has a pungent citrus terpene profile with earthy undertones, and lime green buds coated with red hairs and a blanket of trichomes. Effects tend to be euphoric and relaxing without being too overpowering, making Bergamot a great strain for daytime or nighttime consumption.
