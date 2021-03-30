 Loading…

Hybrid

Bergamot PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Bergamot PAX Pod 0.5g

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

Bergamot

From Cloud Hat of Abracadabra Beans comes the clone-only Bergamot, a.k.a. Bergy. Crossing a secret mother strain with Afghani, this THC-dominant hybrid has a pungent citrus terpene profile with earthy undertones, and lime green buds coated with red hairs and a blanket of trichomes. Effects tend to be euphoric and relaxing without being too overpowering, making Bergamot a great strain for daytime or nighttime consumption.

