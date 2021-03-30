 Loading…

Hybrid

Chaos Kush #3 Shake

by strane

strane Cannabis Shake Chaos Kush #3 Shake

About this product

Chaos Kush #3 Shake by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Chaos Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chaos Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chaos Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

