Trueberry by Elemental Seeds is a Kush-forward cross of True OG and Strawberry Banana x Blackberry. It emits the scent of fresh jam and a pine forest entangled in blackberry brambles. This strain has a strong buzz that thumps the consumer between the eyes with clean, uplifting euphoria. Over time, Trueberry’s heavy physical buzz compounds, soothing minor aches and pains while deflating stress. This plant is slow to develop, but eager to yield over its 60-day flowering cycle.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
Qman1
arrmagon
darkzero999
Airborne90
FShan18879
Find Trueberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Trueberry nearby.
Lineage
Products with Trueberry
Hang tight. We're looking for Trueberry nearby.