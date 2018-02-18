ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Trueberry by Elemental Seeds is a Kush-forward cross of True OG and Strawberry Banana x Blackberry. It emits the scent of fresh jam and a pine forest entangled in blackberry brambles. This strain has a strong buzz that thumps the consumer between the eyes with clean, uplifting euphoria. Over time, Trueberry’s heavy physical buzz compounds, soothing minor aches and pains while deflating stress. This plant is slow to develop, but eager to yield over its 60-day flowering cycle.

Avatar for Qman1
Member since 2014
Picked up a dub of those strain. Very good smell not over bearing. This should be used at night as it has sedative like traits, I really recommend this for stress relief, loss of appetite & insomnia.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for arrmagon
Member since 2016
great body buzz, very relaxing. A must for the end of the day- good way to tell the mind and body, it's sleep time
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for darkzero999
Member since 2018
Good strain relaxing not much couch lock. I personally like couch lock indica.
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Airborne90
Member since 2018
great for pain and for sleeping! awesome strain!
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FShan18879
Member since 2019
Definitely in my top five faves. A very energetic, long lasting high. Expect to be very productive and outgoing as well. Stress and minor pains are taken away almost instantly... All around this is a great strain that I know everyone will enjoy!
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
Trueberry

