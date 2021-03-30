 Loading…

Indica

Cherry Blossom Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

Cherry Blossom Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

Cherry Blossom Kush PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.

