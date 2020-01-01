ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Berry Blossom
Berry Blossom

Berry Blossom

A floral CBD cultivar, Berry Blossom was bred by HGH Seeds by crossing Cherry Kandahar with their own Chardonnay. Buds are light green with scattered purple hues while the flavor profile is floral with overtones of candied raspberries and acai berries. This high-CBD strain is a great addition to their CBD collection and is a great boutique-quality CBD flower that can handle rough conditions.

 

