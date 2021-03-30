 Loading…

Hybrid

Scott's OG PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Scott's OG PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

Scott's OG PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Scott's OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

