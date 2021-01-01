 Loading…

  Grease Monkey Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Grease Monkey Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Stratos

Stratos Cannabis Pre-rolls Grease Monkey Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Grease Monkey Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Stratos

About this brand

Pharmaceutical-grade cannabis infused products

About this strain

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

