Grease Monkey Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Grease Monkey Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Stratos
Stratos
Grease Monkey
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
