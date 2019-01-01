 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Subdew Peppermint Sublingual Spray

Subdew Peppermint Sublingual Spray

by Subdew

Write a review
Subdew Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Subdew Peppermint Sublingual Spray
Subdew Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Subdew Peppermint Sublingual Spray

About this product

Fast and Subtle Support - Subdew Peppermint Sublingual Spray is an innovative, nano-emulsified cannabis spray. At 1mg cannabinoids per spray, it is a quick, discreet, and precision way to medicate. It is reported to onset in minutes, and because it is water based, it doesn’t leave a residue like a traditional tincture.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Subdew Logo
FAST, DISCREET, PREDICTABLE: Whether you have a full day of activities or simply want to relax at home, Subdew products are a convenient and discreet way to consume cannabis. Our sublingual mints and spray are optimal in onset and dosage and are an ideal way for new, or light, users to incorporate cannabis into their lifestyles while learning what dose is best for them. Sublingual mints and spray available.