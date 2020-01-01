 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Subduction Colombian Coffee+Hemp Pods 20mg

by Subduction Coffee+Hemp

This Colombian has the signature flavor it's region is known for with a more refined finish than most of its commercialized cousins. Colombia Sierra Nevada beans are produced by a group of family growers located in the isolated Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta coastal mountain range in Northern Colombia’s Magdalena Department. This region features a rich volcanic soil that is ideal for growing coffee. Colombian coffees are known for being smooth, easy to drink and are one of those that most people will enjoy at the start of your day. Our Colombian is small batch roasted to perfection far a smooth yet bold developed flavor that sets it apart from the standard high production Colombian beans. When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment. Box Size: (8) K Compatible Pods Origin: Colombia Growing Region: Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Varietal: Typica - Colombia and Castillo Altitude: 1200 – 2000 Meters Roast: Medium Body: Bold Cup Profile: Smooth and Nutty with Chocolate and faint Citrus Process: Wet and Sun Dried Harvest Period: October thru December Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified +HEMP Information- Origin: American Grown Contents: Proprietary Formula Spectrum: Broad Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD) Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients

Subduction Coffee produces a unique line of craft coffees infused with our proprietary CBD rich +Hemp formula. All coffees are Organic and Fair Trade Certified and the +Hemp infusion is made with Organic and Third Party Tested Hemp ingredients for uncompromised quality. Subduction's coffees are fresh roasted and packed for superior flavor and effect. Our extensive collection of the world's finest coffee varietals are available in both bagged and K compatible pods with a selectable +Hemp infusion level of either 10mg or 20mg CBD per serving. See for yourself why people love Subduction Coffee+Hemp!