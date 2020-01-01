 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummies + CBD Oil Tincture Bundle (1250mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

$79.99MSRP

About this product

The Ultimate 1250mg CBD Bundle from Sugar & Kush CBD Oil Products! Have you been debating on a CBD oil tincture or high quality CBD gummies to see if hemp oil will give you all the best benefits of CBD? Stop debating and start saving money on your CBD products with this exclusive CBD bundle designed to help you sample the best Sugar and Kush CBD products. Hear what the people are saying in the Sugar and Kush reviews about CBD oil benefits. Besides relief from everyday stresses, our customers are loving our Keto CBD edibles for support for healthy sleep cycles and a 500mg tincture of CBD for pain. Talk about a winning combo! Support for normal, everyday stresses Support a sense of calm and focus Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take Taste Great Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Buy CBD oil and see why people keep coming back for Sugar and Kush CBD products!

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.