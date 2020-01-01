 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Write a review
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cotton Candy CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Put your mind and body at ease with CBD Cotton Candy! MMM! Cotton Candy! If making a CBD oil is not gratifying enough, the fact that we can offer something that tastes as good as cotton candy CBD oil accomplishes our objectives. We craft our products for everyone, including those that are following a strict exercise or diet regimen so that they can enjoy something that tastes good too. Made with a coconut MCT oil for the best bioavailability, this pure hemp oil comes in a CBD 1000mg tincture and 500mg bottle. A dropperful from a well shaken Cotton Candy CBD oil tincture 1000mg bottle should yield approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol. Cut that CBD dosage in half with a dropper filled approximately halfway. Simply drip a few drops under your tongue and hold it for a few moments before swallowing to experience the relaxation, recovery, and relief that a CBD isolate can offer. Our premium, CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC. Here is some of what you can expect from our tinctures including some potential CBD benefits: CBD for stress CBD for focus CBD for pain Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take CBD oil for hormone imbalance Taste Great Best Bioavailable Option CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Logo
Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.