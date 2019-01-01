 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Blueberry DJ Short

Blueberry DJ Short

by Sugarleaf

Blueberry DJ Short
Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Blueberry DJ Short
Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Blueberry DJ Short

About this product

Blueberry DJ Short is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short's travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most legendary cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it. You are literally igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower.

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short's travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

About this brand

Sugarleaf

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: "Cannabis Perfected." We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people's lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you "Cannabis Perfected." To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!