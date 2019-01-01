 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Gum

Blueberry Gum

by Sugarleaf

Blueberry Gum cannabis strain by G13 Labs is an even though possibly slightly Indica hybrid with a unknown THC content. It tastes just like snappy bubble gum mixed with berries, and the smell is essentially identical. Trichomes glimmer with silver and plentiful orange hairs upon leafy, green nugs. This strain can treat depression, anxiety, stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Best for evening usage. Type of High Blueberry Gum cannabis strain’s high has very calming effects that can produce a sleepiness that’s perfect for those tossing and turning nights. Genetics Genetics: Blueberry Gum cannabis strain is a cross between Blueberry and Bubblegum Kush cannabis strains.

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!