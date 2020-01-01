 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Kosher Sorbet Pre-Roll 0.5g

Kosher Sorbet Pre-Roll 0.5g

by SugarTop Buddery

Write a review
SugarTop Buddery Cannabis Pre-rolls Kosher Sorbet Pre-Roll 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kosher Sorbet

Kosher Sorbet

Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush with Sorbet for a sweet, creamy flavor profile, Kosher Sorbet is a new addition to DNA Genetics’ sorbet lineup. Frosty dark green buds emanate an earthy, piney, kushy, and creamy goodness with a delicious taste. Not as potent as Kosher Kush, Kosher Sorbet is a tad more mellow, but may still leave you sedated and elated for hours.

 

About this brand

SugarTop Buddery Logo
SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.