Hercules Muscle Ease Hemp CBD Salve - 1oz - 100mg

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

5.03
Hercules Muscle Ease Hemp CBD Salve - 1oz - 100mg

$29.00MSRP

About this product

A healing salve formulated with supporting herbs traditionally used by herbalists to help relieve muscle tension and discomfort. Made with Oregon whole hemp flower oil and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. This salve may benefit sore or stiff muscles. Ingredients: Olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, skullcap, passionflower, chamomile, Oregon grown whole hemp flower oil, beeswax, vitamin E oil. Usually contains approximately 100mg CBD in 1oz size. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant. For external use only.

3 customer reviews

5.03

josemlira2019

I bought some last year in Oregon and compare to other CBD products, this one just does the job for pain relief much better. Don't know why but it's the best out of 5 I have tried.

Phillygirl1

I found the CBD Hercules Salve last year in Oregon.I have two knee replacements and a hip.Drs wanted to give me pills for the pain,but with my slave no pills ever.Put it on every day and the inflammation is gone.Will never stop using this salve.The people were very knowledgeable about how it made.I recommend this for sure.But u have to use it everyday🌸🌸

Dahrla

OMG...... I call this my magic salve because it truly is magical! I put it on everything. I had a total knee replacement surgery several months ago and am no longer on oral pain meds. My daughter-in-law brought me over some of the Hercules salve and I now swear by it! I put it on my knee and within minutes there is relief from the pain. I also have a bad back and I put it on my back, and I put it on my ankles, and I put it on my stomach when I'm having stomach cramps and it works everywhere!!! I am so sold on this product. I will never be without it again.

About this brand

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.