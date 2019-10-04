Dahrla on October 4th, 2018

OMG...... I call this my magic salve because it truly is magical! I put it on everything. I had a total knee replacement surgery several months ago and am no longer on oral pain meds. My daughter-in-law brought me over some of the Hercules salve and I now swear by it! I put it on my knee and within minutes there is relief from the pain. I also have a bad back and I put it on my back, and I put it on my ankles, and I put it on my stomach when I'm having stomach cramps and it works everywhere!!! I am so sold on this product. I will never be without it again.