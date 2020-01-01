Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$12.00MSRP
Satisfy your sweet cravings with these infused milk chocolate squares, available in orange and peppermint flavors! 10 pieces of velvety milk chocolate made with the highest quality, ethically traded ingredients, with a delectable flavor of a high-end Belgian chocolate. Formulated for 50mg of THC-Rich Cannabis. Infused with whole plant oil and pure essential oils. Contains no hydrogenated oils and is egg free and gluten free. Proudly made in America and responsibly sourced, with no slavery or child labor used in farming or production of ingredients. Ingredients: Milk chocolate (sugar, vegetable oils (palm kernel, palm), non-fat milk, cocoa (processed with alkali), whole milk, sunflower lecithin (an emulsifier) vanilla), hemp concentrate, peppermint essential oil. Contains milk.
Be the first to review this product.