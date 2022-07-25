About this product
10 pieces of velvety milk chocolate made with the highest quality, ethically traded ingredients, with a delectable flavor of a high-end Belgian chocolate.
Formulated for 50mg of THC-Rich Cannabis. Infused with whole plant oil and pure essential oils. Contains no hydrogenated oils and is egg free and gluten free.
Proudly made in America and responsibly sourced, with no slavery or child labor used in farming or production of ingredients.
Ingredients: Milk chocolate (sugar, vegetable oils (palm kernel, palm), non-fat milk, cocoa (processed with alkali), whole milk, sunflower lecithin (an emulsifier) vanilla), hemp concentrate, peppermint essential oil. Contains milk.
About this brand
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.