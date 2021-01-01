 Loading…

Hybrid

Critical Purple Kush

by Sunday Extracts

Sunday Extracts Cannabis Flower Critical Purple Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.

