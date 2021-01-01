Hybrid
Critical Purple Kush
by Sunday Extracts
About this product
About this brand
Sunday Extracts
About this strain
Critical Purple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.
