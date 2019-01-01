 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Saturn CBD Salve 500mg

by Sunshine Solutions CBD

$65.00MSRP

Saturn CBD salve is made from all-natural, vegan safe, Tennessee CBD. Formulated from a long list of healing roots and oils such as Arnica and Tea Tree oil, this is great for individuals who have minor aches and pains from arthritis, post-workout muscle stress or just dry skin from exposure. Sunshine Solutions knows what it means to hurt and have built this product for those who need real relief. Whether you aches are because of aging or because of a hyper-active lifestyle, this salve can help. www.SunshineSolutionsCBD.com Insta: SunshineSolutions_CBD FB: Sunshine Solutions, LLC.

About this brand

Sunshine Solutions, LLC. is 100% Veteran owned and operated in Nashville, Tenn. Sourcing only the highest quality CBD from local, organic Tennessee farms, Sunshine Solutions produces some of the purest CBD products! We have partnered with other Veteran owned and operated businesses to showcase a variety of products from some of America's most patriotic individuals into one CBD marketplace. Applying our discipline and dedication learned from several years of military training, we make sure our clients are 100% satisfied and our products never fail to meet the standard.