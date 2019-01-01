60ml Cinnamon Flavored Liquid CBD Oil - 1200mg CBD
$60.00MSRP
About this product
Our cinnamon flavored liquid CBD oil tincture is a perfect way to enjoy our 2x concentrated, high quality, full spectrum CBD wherever you go. Featuring a metered dropper for precise dosing, you can take just what you need, nothing more, nothing less. Contains 1200mg CBD per bottle, 20mg CBD per ml.
About this brand
Sunsoil (Formerly Green Mountain CBD)
At Sunsoil farming organically and processing naturally is the clear choice for us; our simple methods allow us to create a premium, full spectrum CBD oil while keeping costs down. Our product is made with pure, all natural ingredients and farmed in Vermont's scenic Northeast Kingdom. Experience CBD in a whole plant, organic coconut oil extract. With our products you can expect the same care, quality and service as our friends and family who are among the many people that take our oil.