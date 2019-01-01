Sunsoil (Formerly Green Mountain CBD)
Good things come from sun and soil.
About Sunsoil (Formerly Green Mountain CBD)
At Sunsoil farming organically and processing naturally is the clear choice for us; our simple methods allow us to create a premium, full spectrum CBD oil while keeping costs down. Our product is made with pure, all natural ingredients and farmed in Vermont's scenic Northeast Kingdom. Experience CBD in a whole plant, organic coconut oil extract. With our products you can expect the same care, quality and service as our friends and family who are among the many people that take our oil.
Available in
United States