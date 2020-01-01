 Loading…
5:1 Serene Transdermal Patches 140mg 7-pack

by Surterra Wellness

5:1 (CBD:THC) 7 Patches per pack. Patches are an innovative way to absorb the potential benefits of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re comfortable and discreet, with steady, long-lasting effects. Serene patches can help enhance your mood with little to no expected psychoactive effects. Serene is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD with low amounts of THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.

We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.