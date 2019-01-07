About this product
Dense sticky buds covered in oil and a slight hue of purple. These plants heavy flowers highlight the stinky attributes of the kush heritage while bringing upon a delightfully tasty smoke and body melting high.
About this strain
Raskal OG
Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart.