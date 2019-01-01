About this product
We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series. Founder and Creative Director, Rich Hilfiger has 20+ tattoos from Mister Cartoon across his body. Mister Cartoon Triple Threat Workwear Shirt is made with cotton twill. The shirt features a twill 3 on the back of the shirt. The front buttons have direction tango hotel branding. Learn more about the drop here. Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop Twill Mister Cartoon original art Custom embroidery Power 3 applique on back Directional Button closure S-XXL
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.