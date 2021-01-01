About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.



Founder and Creative Director, Rich Hilfiger has 20+ tattoos from Mister Cartoon across his body.



Mister Cartoon Triple Threat Workwear Shirt is made with cotton twill. The shirt features a twill 3 on the back of the shirt. The front buttons have direction tango hotel branding.



Learn more about the drop here.



Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop

Twill

Mister Cartoon original art

Custom embroidery

Power 3 applique on back

Directional Button closure

S-XXL