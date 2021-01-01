Loading…
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Mister Cartoon Triple Threat Shirt

Buy Here

About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.

Founder and Creative Director, Rich Hilfiger has 20+ tattoos from Mister Cartoon across his body.

Mister Cartoon Triple Threat Workwear Shirt is made with cotton twill. The shirt features a twill 3 on the back of the shirt. The front buttons have direction tango hotel branding.

Learn more about the drop here.

Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop
Twill
Mister Cartoon original art
Custom embroidery
Power 3 applique on back
Directional Button closure
S-XXL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!