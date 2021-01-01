Tango Hotel Collection
We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.
Founder and Creative Director, Rich Hilfiger has 20+ tattoos from Mister Cartoon across his body.
Mister Cartoon Triple Threat Workwear Shirt is made with cotton twill. The shirt features a twill 3 on the back of the shirt. The front buttons have direction tango hotel branding.
Learn more about the drop here.
Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop
Twill
Mister Cartoon original art
Custom embroidery
Power 3 applique on back
Directional Button closure
S-XXL
