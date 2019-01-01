 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Canvas to Reality | Skull Drip All Over Tee

Canvas to Reality | Skull Drip All Over Tee

by Tango Hotel Collection

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Skull Drip symbolizes what’s underneath it all. Artist and founder Al Baseer Holly (ABH) paints the Skull Drip including his famous brain in skull illustrations. Changing things up he also adds a skeleton in the painting, creating a whole body. In this artwork he paints first a black background and layers wording in colors purple, orange, yellow, green and white. The Canvas to Reality Series works with artists who stand for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. The C2R series helps artist bring their creativity, story and art to reality through touch, wear, and feel. -Skull Drip by Al Baseer Holly -Wearable Art -Canvas to Reality Series -Cotton T-Shirt -All Over Print -S-XXL

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.