  Mister Cartoon Burn Rubber Hoodie

Mister Cartoon Burn Rubber Hoodie

by Tango Hotel Collection

$85.00MSRP

Tango Hotel collaborated with Mister Cartoon, a well-known LA based tattoo artist to create a collection comprising of 18 limited edition pieces. Each piece features hand drawn art by Mister Cartoon. The collaboration is a capsule collection of tees, work wear shirts, hoodies and pins, alongside a leather bomber jacket with a removable fur hood. Limited Edition ComplexCon Exclusive Fleece hoody Heavyweight fleece Mister Cartoon original art Custom font label drawn by Mister Cartoon Black Car graphic on chest Embroidery on hood S-XXL No returns on collaboration capsules

1 customer review

jasonjacobss

Smoke a J, get a tattoo...can't be better than that!

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.