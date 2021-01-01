Tango Hotel Collection
Tango Hotel collaborated with Mister Cartoon, a well-known LA based tattoo artist to create a collection comprising of 18 limited edition pieces. Each piece features hand drawn art by Mister Cartoon. The collaboration is a capsule collection of tees, work wear shirts, hoodies and pins, alongside a leather bomber jacket with a removable fur hood.
Limited Edition ComplexCon Exclusive
Fleece hoody
Heavyweight fleece
Mister Cartoon original art
Custom font label drawn by Mister Cartoon
Black
Car graphic on chest
Embroidery on hood
S-XXL
No returns on collaboration capsules
