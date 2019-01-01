About this product
Our Tango Hotel Pin Up Boxer Brief is designed for optimal breathability, smart tech, and creative expression. The "Pin Up Boxer Brief" is constructed of smart tech - performance materials, with a supportive pouch, 4 way stretch, wicking, and strong waistband. It's Time to Change...Pin Up. Product Features: -92% Polyester, 8% spandex. -Soft + Durable Tango Hotel Signature Waistband -Seamless Back -Wicking -Engineered panelling to keep in place and avoid bunching -Leg binding provides stability on the leg without causing discomfort
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.