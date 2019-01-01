About this product
A throwback to the styles from our childhood. The Triblock Series is inspired by the 90's era colorblocking, fused with classic sneaker color inspiration, & the dope boy style. Details & Care: - 90's crinkle Nylon fabric - 5 panel camper hat - Color block accent paneling - Reflective Tango Hotel flag logo - Adjustable clip closure - Matching jacket and pant available
Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.