The Plaid Tartan Shirt takes the preppy American lifestyle and merges it with a Japanese inspired fit.The light woven shirt comes in a crisp oversized fit, with zipper connection. The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics. 100% cotton Imported
Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.