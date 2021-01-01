Tango Hotel Collection
About this product
The Plaid Tartan Shirt takes the preppy American lifestyle and merges it with a Japanese inspired fit.The light woven shirt comes in a crisp oversized fit, with zipper connection.
The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics.
100% cotton
Imported
The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics.
100% cotton
Imported
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!