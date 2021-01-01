Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Triple Threat Plaid Tartan Full Zip Shirt

Buy Here

About this product

The Plaid Tartan Shirt takes the preppy American lifestyle and merges it with a Japanese inspired fit.The light woven shirt comes in a crisp oversized fit, with zipper connection.

The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics.

100% cotton
Imported
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!