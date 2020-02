FullBaked710 on February 14th, 2020

This strain is absolutely amazing! Right when i opend up the jar my whole room was filled with a pungent rubber/skunky smell!!! Cant stress this enough, ALL 6 people in my room stopped in dead conversation and swarmed me asking what hell i just did to there sence of smell! Its been days still all i can smell is that beautiful bud and i am not upset!!!