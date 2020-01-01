 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. UltraViolet
Indica

UltraViolet

by Tao Gardens

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

UltraViolet OG

UltraViolet OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Archive Seeds, UltraViolet OG is an 80% indica strain bred by crossing Face Off OG with Purple Indica from the Pacific Northwest. With this genetic combination, the breeders hoped to improve the yield and flowering time while still maintaining a deep purple coloration, and UltraViolet OG achieved just that. This powerful indica strain delivers dreamy, sleepy euphoria that gives your eyelids some heaviness at night while giving your mood a burst of positivity.

About this brand

Tao Gardens Logo
Tao Gardens is a boutique craft cannabis producer focused on holistic no-till farming. We cultivate exclusive strains with a broad spectrum of terpene profiles. Our goal is to keep producing innovative products that we can all be excited to bring to this ever evolving cannabis industry. OLCC approved 21+